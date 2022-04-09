Celebrity
J. Lo’s love don’t cost a thing, but her engagement rings definitely do.
With another engagement under her belt, Jennifer Lopez has added another ring to her collection. The singer took her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck to the next level by accepting his recent proposal — and the gorgeous green sparkler that came with it. It’s now one of the six stunning and super spendy engagement rings Lopez has collected over the years.
Early on in her career, Lopez dated and then married waiter and aspiring actor Ojani Noa. When he proposed, it was with a pear-shaped diamond ring that reportedly cost $100,000. The 1997 marriage wasn’t meant to last, though, and they were husband and wife for only 11 months.