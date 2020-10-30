You Can Now Apply For The Next Season Of Married At First Sight

The show in which total strangers tie the knot within their first few minutes of meeting is looking for a fresh bunch of hopeless romantics. Yes, Channel 4's Married at First Sight UK is once again in search of singletons on the lookout for love. Who, with the help of a panel of experts, will hopefully discover the perfect match. So, if you fancy taking part, here's how to apply for Married at First Sight UK.

As noted on the official Married at First Sight UK application page, Channel 4 are "looking for brave singles" for a potential future series of the "unique relationship" show. To apply, you must be aged 18 and over, and email your your name, age and contact number to marriedatfirstsight@cplproductions.co.uk. It really couldn't be simpler.

For those unfamiliar with the format, Married at First Sight sees two complete strangers matched together by a team of experts — which consists of American dating guru Paul C Brunson, leading UK matchmaker Gen Gresset, and Clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith, iNews reports. The experts carry out a meticulous match-making process during their quest for the most compatible couples, which includes personality-based exams, interviews, and even a hair strand test.

The chosen pair will then walk down the aisle just moments after meeting for the very first time, and are later whisked away on their honeymoon as a fully-fledged married couple. Arriving back in the UK, the newlyweds will then move in together for seven weeks, before deciding on whether or not they'd like to stay married or go their separate ways.

Married at First Sight UK's fifth run recently finished airing on Channel 4, and viewers can now enjoy the new series in its entirety, along with older seasons of the show, on All4.