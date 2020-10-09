This Is How Many Married At First Sight UK Couples Have Stayed Together

It's not always easy meeting a partner. And if you've got your eyes set on heading up the aisle and want to speed up the process, it doesn't get much speedier than Married At First Sight, which sees singles get hitched the first time they meet. So for some, taking part in the ultimate blind (and hopefully last ever) date on Married At First Sight holds great appeal. But the question is, do the show's stars get what they're truly after? Are any Married At First Sight UK couples still together?

I'm sad to say that, according to the Radio Times, the show has yet to have orchestrated a lasting love match. The show which is described as a "social experiment," uses psychological analysis and the input of relationship experts to match its participants. Despite this, the show has thus far proven that although love is all about chemistry, it certainly isn't a simple science.

Former matches Emma and James from the first season of the show seemed like they were on the right track but sadly ended up parting ways as they weren't sexually attracted to each other, according to the Radio Times. Finding the balance between fancying someone and actually wanting a long term relationship with someone is always tricky as evidenced by Season 3's Stephanie and Ben. They couldn't keep their eyes (or hands) off each other from the get go but later Ben revealed that he'd left her and they were getting a divorce. He later appeared on CBB and, despite having moved on with a new partner (who was pregnant with his child), was famously amorous with costar Roxanne Pallet.

The latest season of Married At First Sight sees clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith work alongside matchmakers Paul C Brunson (described as Oprah’s “love doctor”) and British romance expert Gen Gresset. The Guardian reports that the trio laboriously searched through a stonking 7,000 applicants to find the right matches. So who knows, maybe this season will be the year the show produces true love.

Married At First Sight airs Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at Channel 4.