UK-Based Cardi B Fans Wanting To Try Whipshots Will Be Disappointed

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to launch her very own range of products. However, it’s not the usual fashion, beauty or wellness brand, she’s trying her hand at the worlds of food and booze. The rapper announced the launch of her new boozy whipped cream, Whipshots on her social media. And it does exactly what it says on the tin.

Per the official website “Cardi B took luscious whipped cream and mixed in premium distilled vodka. We’ll let you use your imagination.” Or to be succinct, it's “bougie x boozy”. Of course, it doesn’t stop there. There are a range of flavours (in the words of Cardi B, “flaves”) for you to explore.

For coffee lovers who wish to “stimulate the palate with rich coffee and cocoa notes” there’s the Mocha flavour. Or “to add some smooth celebration”, there’s the velvety vanilla whipped cream. Finally, those with a sweet tooth can try the “buttery sweet” caramel flavour.

Not sure how to use them? Cardi B has you covered with a list of recipes which gives you an insight into the rappers favourite whipped cream combos, including “Caramel Queen Dessert” and “Cardi Cocoa”. Apparently, “Cardi makes her cocktails and sweets less ordinary and luxurious af with a delicious dollop of Whipshots.”

The product, which Cardi B has created in collaboration with Starco Brands, is “the culmination of four years or research and development work” according to Forbes. Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, went on to say, “ultimately this is an innovation in celebration.”

The product will be available to purchase from 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 through the Whipshots website. But you’ll have to be quick as, through the month of December, only 500 cans will be dropped each day. The question is, will UK based Cardi B fans be able to get their hands on her #Whipdrop?

Unfortunately, as the company is US based, right now it looks like it will not be available for shipping on this side of the pond. Starco Brands, who have other aerosol product lines, do not have shipping to the UK as an option for those either. However, as Cardi B has an international fanbase — we hope that they may open up to international orders in the future.