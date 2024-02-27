Here's How To Win Free Tickets To Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift’s blockbuster Eras tour has been selling out arenas (and hotels) since the singer announced the first leg of shows in November 2022. But with the help of a once-in-a-lifetime sweepstakes from Marriott Bonvoy, now you can snag a seat and a place to stay at the same time. Are you ready for it?

The only thing harder than getting tickets to the Eras tour is finding a place to stay — that is, until now. Starting Feb. 27, Marriott Bonvoy members will have a chance to win one of three Eras tour-themed travel packages with the Marriott Bonvoy Sweepstakes To See Taylor Swift. The prizes include multiple opportunities to see the monumental tour in select cities across North America and Europe, so grab your passport and your bestie’s hand, because you won’t want to miss this.

Who knows, maybe good karma will help you secure the winning ticket.

The Best Day Awaits

With the Vancouver Ultimate Concert Experience package, one lucky winner can earn a four-day/three-night stay for two, plus two free tickets to Swift’s Vancouver show in early December. The experience also covers airfare, and comes with a special Marriott Bonvoy welcome gift, too.

The “Where Can We Take You?” package options allow fans the chance to see their fave in Stockholm, Madrid, Zurich, Milan, Hamburg, Vienna, Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, or Vancouver. Each package comes with two Eras tour tickets and a Marriott Bonvoy welcome gift. Though transportation and accommodations are not included, there are 248 packages up for grabs for this experience, so the increased odds just might make this option worth your while.

Finally, if one Eras tour stop just isn’t enough, then you’ll want to check out the “3 Concerts, 3 Countries” package. With this unforgettable prize, one winner and a guest will be treated to an international trip to see Taylor Swift in concert in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The package also includes hotel accommodations for a four-day/three-night stay in each city, airfare, two concert tickets, and a Marriott Bonvoy welcome gift. Sounds like a not-so cruel summer to me.

How To Enter

If the sweepstakes prizes have you feeling like the lucky one, here’s how you can enter.

In order to access the sweepstakes, you’ll need to be a Marriott Bonvoy member. You can join for free by visiting the sweepstakes website and selecting the “Join Marriott Bonvoy To Enter” option. From there, you will be prompted to enter your name, number, zip code, email, and password. If you’re already a member, select “Members Sign In To Enter” to submit your entry.

You must 18 years or older to enter. The sweepstakes closes on Oct. 9, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. GMT, though submission deadlines may vary depending on the show and package.

Marriott Bonvoy is also offering tour packages through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, a platform that allows members to trade in travel points for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Moments packages for the Eras tour go live starting March 13 at noon UTC on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments website.