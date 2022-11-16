On Nov. 15, the Hunger Games officially began — a.k.a. the presale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The singer’s first tour in five years kicks off on March 17, but before jamming to songs from all ten of her studio albums, Swifties had to face their worst fear: Ticketmaster. Fans who were lucky enough to receive Verified Fan codes for Ticketmaster’s TaylorSwiftTix presale logged on at 10 a.m. in their local timezone to buy tickets — only to be met with reports of constant glitches, site crashes, and waiting multiple hours just to access the ticket page. Obviously, Twitter was not thrilled.

A few hours after presales began, Ticketmaster announced they were experiencing “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets, with “millions” of people logging on to attempt to buy tickets, and encouraged fans to stay in line for their respective shows if they hadn’t gotten through yet. In order to accommodate the traffic, Ticketmaster was forced to push back the TaylorSwiftTix presales for West Coast shows in Las Vegas, Seattle, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles by five hours. The company also postponed the planned CapitalOne cardholders’ presale to the next day, Nov. 16, because those with Verified Fan codes were already facing hours-long virtual queues.

Luckily, some fans had great success on the first day of the presale, while others are hoping to get their tickets later this week. But all of them took to Twitter to create the best memes and tweets, many of which compared their ticket-buying experience to Swift’s Midnights bonus track “The Great War.”

Some fans declared war on Ticketmaster itself after dealing with the excessively long virtual lines and constant crashes.

Other fans listened to the advice of “Shake It Off” and simply laughed off the horrors of buying tickets by making hilarious jokes and memes.

While some fans were able to celebrate their victory on Twitter, others just started praying for better luck in the later presales.

For those who are preparing for battle on Ticketmaster yet again, may the odds be ever in your favor.