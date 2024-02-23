There’s no “Bad Blood” between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry anymore — in fact, they’re bonding over it. On Feb. 23, Perry attended the first night of the Eras Tour in Sydney, where Swift is playing four consecutive shows, and she sang along to a very surprising song.

After the show, Perry posted a slideshow from her night on Instagram, leading with a backstage selfie of her and Swift. “Got to see an old friend shine tonight,” she captioned the post. She even tagged her location as “Swifties” to prove her fandom.

She also included snapshots of her receiving a friendship bracelet from a fan and singing along with Rita Ora to “You Belong With Me” in the VIP tent.

More surprisingly, Perry included a clip of Swift performing “Bad Blood” in her post. During the chorus, she turned the camera back on herself and pulled a shocked expression, before giving in and singing along as well.

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry backstage at Swift’s Eras Tour Instagram / Katy Perry

“Bad Blood” was the center of Swift and Perry’s initial feud. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Swift revealed that the 1989 track was about a female artist who hired her backup dancers while she was still on tour, without naming who it was. “She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour,” she said. “She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

Perry understood the statement to be about her and reacted to Swift’s comments just a few days later on Twitter. “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing...” she wrote. She continued to respond multiple times in the next few years, most notably on her 2017 track “Swish Swish.”

However, the two started to mend fences after Perry sent Swift a literal olive branch in May 2018, which Swift posted on her Instagram Story with gratitude. The duo made their new friendship official when Perry guest-starred in Swift’s 2019 “You Need to Calm Down” video, dressing as the hamburger to Swift’s French fries.

While the Eras Tour hangout marks the first time Swift and Perry have reunited since that video, the two have continued to support each other from afar, with Perry praising Swift’s album Folklore in 2020.