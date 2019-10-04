You Can Still Get Glastonbury Tickets Even If You Forgot To Register

Get sharpening those elbows — tickets for one of the biggest and best festivals in the world are about to go on sale. Back at Worthy Farm again, Glastonbury 2023 will take place Jun. 21 to Jun. 25. Fancy heading to the farm? Well, get prepared. As with all amazing and worthwhile experiences, getting to Glastonbury isn't so simple. For starters, you have to register on the festival system to get a ticket at any stage, and if you've not done that already, it's too late.

According to the official website, registration for the 2023 festival closed on Halloween. Forgotten to register? All is not lost. Take a look at the many volunteering and stewarding roles at the festival instead, and earn yourself a ticket by doing a handful of shifts on site. The coach and ticket packages for Glastonbury 2023, which marry both the transport to the festival alongside the tickets themselves, went on sale on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. These ticket packages sold out within 22 minutes.

The general admission tickets, meanwhile, will be going on sale on Sunday Nov. 6 at 9a.m. GMT. The tickets cost £335, with an additional £5 booking fee added on top of that. General admission tickets nearly always sell out within minutes, and nearly every seasoned Glastonbury-goer has their own secret tip to emerge victorious. In all honesty, the result mostly comes down to sheer luck. Still, by forming a ticket-buying team with any other mates who are after tickets –— and calling in favours from other charitable friends and family who are willing to help — you’ll obviously up your chances. Still, if you miss out at the weekend, resale tickets usually go on sale a few months ahead of the festival, usually in April.

As with every other year, rumours are rife as to who will actually be performing at the huge event. After a much-touted Harry Styles appearance failed to materialise in 2021, fans have their Nike Gazelles crossed that the singer may appear next summer. Having headlined the festival twice before, Pyramid Stage veterans Arctic Monkeys could also be a good shout, and have a Glastonbury-sized hole in their upcoming 2023 tour for new album The Car. Bookies have also lowered the odds on the likes of Guns N' Roses, Eminem, Elton John, and Taylor Swift. Though sadly for Swifties, the singer has all but ruled herself out by announcing her 2023 Eras tour over in the U.S. around the same time. Though she could still make it to the farm in theory, it’d involve a lot of last-minute flying, and possibly a bit of jet lag.

And with that, good luck, intrepid festival-goers, and keep an eye on the official Glastonbury tickets website for further updates.