The Red Hot Chilli Peppers Will Perform Two Major UK Shows In 2023

With a music catalogue featuring hits such as “Under The Bridge,” “Californication,” and “Can’t Stop,” the Red Hot Chilli Peppers have become one of the most iconic rock bands in history. In 2022, fans were treated to not one, but two new albums from the Grammy award-winning quartet, with the release of Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. In Jun. 2022, the band also kicked off a global world tour, which is scheduled to wrap up in London and Glasgow next year. If you’re wondering how to get Red Hot Chilli Peppers tickets in the UK, keep scrolling.

The band — which includes lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis, guitarist John Frusciante, bassist Flea, and drummer Chad Smith — will begin the 2023 leg of their global tour in the United States, before moving on to perform shows in Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Singapore.

The Chilli Peppers will then embark on a string of European shows in the summer of 2023, making stops at major cities including Milan, Lisbon, Madrid, Vienna, and more. As for the UK, the band will perform at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Jul. 21, and hold their final show of the tour at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Jul. 23.

Presale tickets for O2 Priority, Live Nation, and Spotify customers were made available on Dec. 7, while general sale opened on the morning of Dec. 9. Tickets are currently available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

The band’s forthcoming Glasgow date was originally scheduled for summer 2022, and during next year’s UK shows, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers will be joined by support acts The Roots and King Princess.

As mentioned, the “Zephyr Song” hitmakers are deemed one of the most successful bands of all time, having being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and selling more than 16 million copies of their seventh studio album alone.