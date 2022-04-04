Reporting live from Las Vegas for music’s biggest night, it’s the Grammys night. With Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Oscar-winner Billie Eilish, and more in the mix for the top awards for the 64th annual show, the red carpet was ablaze with big names and fashion moments — though the reactions weren’t all positive.

After the two-hour red carpet, which was a snooze to some viewers, comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took to a rooftop to kickstart the awards show fresh off of an online spat with Kanye West. West, BTW, was notably asked not to perform tonight despite being nominated for five awards. West’s performance ban comes after concerning online behavior toward his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, which recently got him suspended from Instagram. While abuse isn’t a joking matter, some users on Twitter still cracked one-liners about West and Davidson getting into a physical altercation, referencing Will Smith’s now-infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars last weekend.

Though Noah and West’s dispute was widely covered, his monologue was free of any mentions of West. Instead, Noah focused on BTS, Finneas’ last name, and how Justin Bieber is the best thing to happen to peaches since Timothée Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name. And, yes, he did mention The Slap by stating he’s keeping it cute with his jokes tonight. “We're going to be listening to music, we're going to be dancing, we're going to be singing, we're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths, and we're going to be giving out awards all throughout the night," he announced.

As the night unfolds, here are the best memes and tweets from the 2022 Grammys:

First, viewers had plenty to say about the red carpet.

And not to mention that potential West-Davidson drama mentioned above.

But the aftermath of the Oscars slap has also left some users hoping we won’t have to endure another viral celebrity moment that takes over online discourse for a full week.

Still, others joked that Smith’s slap set the precedent and are hoping for something even more wild to happen tonight.

After Noah’s opening monologue, viewers hopped on Twitter to joke about that peach mention.

Presenting the first award for the night, Questlove made a dig at The Slap, and Twitter was here for it since it occurred right before (and ultimately overshadowed) his win for Best Documentary at the Oscars. In presenting Song of the Year, he noted that he wanted to “make a memory” for the nominees and winner tonight.

As soon as BTS hit the stage and V whispered in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear, Twitter absolutely lost it.

Anderson .Paak’s wig continued to be a focal point throughout the night.