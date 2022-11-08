You’ll Have To Act Fast If You Want Peter Kay Tour Tickets

Beloved comedian, and all-round TV icon, Peter Kay has announced that he’s going back on tour. It’s been over a decade since Kay has entertained the masses, having put on his last collection of shows in 2010. That particular run earned him the Guinness World Record for the biggest-selling stand-up tour of all time, having sold over a million tickets for 113 dates.

Kay’s upcoming tour will be much smaller, at just 22 dates, but fans have already rushed to mark the evenings in their diaries. “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy, and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” Kay said. “And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35 — the same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.” Kay’s Better Late Than Never tour kicks off this December, starting in Manchester before making his way across the UK. Here’s everything you need to know before buying tickets for Kay’s hotly-anticipated comeback.

Where Is Peter Kay Touring?

The comedian will play 22 shows across the UK, including shows in Dublin, and Belfast. Kay will play double dates in Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham, and Cardiff, in addition to three dates in Sheffield.

2022

2 & 3 December – AO Arena, Manchester

17 December – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

2023

6 & 7 January – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

20 January – First Direct Arena, Leeds

17 February – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

23 & 24 February – SSE Arena, Belfast

9 & 10 March – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

23 March – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

6 & 7 April – 3Arena, Dublin

5 & 6 May – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

19 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds

16 & 17 June – Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

14 & 15 July – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

11 August – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

Where Can I Buy Peter Kay Tickets?

Tickets for Kay’s tour will be very popular, so it’s imperative to act fast. The comedian had planned to do shows in 2018, but had to cancel due to family matters. However, he briefly appeared at a benefit concert marking the reopening of the Manchester Arena following the terrorist attack in May 2017, in addition to a couple of shows in 2021. Both shows at the Manchester O2 Apollo sold out within 30 minutes, so you better be prepared at 10 a.m. on November 12 when tickets for his upcoming tour go on sale. Tickets will start at £35, the same amount as during Kay’s 2010 tour, and there will be no pre-sale.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster UK, Ticketmaster IE, Gigs and Tours, and Kay’s website.