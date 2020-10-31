How To Have A COVID-Safe Halloween, According To Ariana Grande

You want it, you got it: Ariana Grande shared how to have a COVID-safe Halloween on Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 31. The “Positions” singer alluded to the new surge in U.S. coronavirus cases and suggested a socially distanced way to celebrate. The plan does include costumes, and still it could likely earn the seal of approval of even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert.

Grande’s tweet came in response to one from Tinashe, who warned that “Halloween parties are not worth getting sick for” after the United States hit another daily record for new COVID-19 cases. Seeing her fellow singer’s tweet, Grande made it clear that she agrees and hopes her followers will avoid taking unnecessary risks.

“this part. please dress up, take pics, but then get in your pjs and watch some scary movies,” she wrote. “going to parties right now is unsafe and absolutely not worth it.please be safe. happy halloween everyone !”

Going even further, Grande posted an adorable photo of a kitten with bat wings and fangs and asked people to “stay your asses home” because “the spookiest thing going on tonight is still this massive pandemic.” She drew support from some high-profile followers, including Lizzo, who simply wrote, “Facts,” in the comments.

A low-key Halloween is indeed a sacrifice for Grande. She calls the holiday the “best day of the year” in her Instagram post and has been known to have next-level costumes and celebrations. Nonetheless, the current health situation is as spooky as she says. There have been more the 9 million confirmed cases and over 229,000 deaths in the United States since Jan. 21, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New daily cases are quickly approaching 100,000.

The CDC’s official position on Halloween is that many of the traditional activities can be high-risk, and that “there are several safer, alternative ways to participate.” The agency recommends that people continue to follow social distancing guidelines on Halloween (aka keeping at least 6 feet from anyone they don’t live with), wear face masks (not just costume masks), and wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer frequently. All that is hard to do at a party, so Grande’s concerns about them are reasonable. It might not be everyone’s first choice, but her suggestion of a costume reveal on social media and a movie marathon in PJs is a good — and safe — option.