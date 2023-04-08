Nowadays, everyone’s familiar with Air Jordans (first released in 1984), but how they became the best-selling sneaker of all time? That’s a whole other story. Air, the new sports drama from lifelong besties Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, follows Nike’s pursuit of a partnership with then-rookie Michael Jordan, which transformed both the sneaker business and the sports industry.

The highly-anticipated film, which hit theaters on April 5, 2023, sees Affleck and Damon play Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, respectively. While Jordan himself doesn’t appear in the film, the Hall of Famer handpicked EGOT winner Viola Davis to portray his mother, Deloris, who was crucial in negotiating his historic endorsement deal. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Davis opened up about what drew her to the project. “I know Michael Jordan but didn’t know that Deloris brokered this deal to get him a huge stake in the shoe and in turn, protected her son’s legacy,” she said. “I wanted to know more about this woman who had the strength and courage to fight for her son’s worth.”

But not everyone wants to throw on their sneakers and head to the theater to see the film. Below, how to stream Air.

Is Air Available To Stream?

Right now, the only way to catch the exciting tale behind the iconic Air Jordan shoe is by purchasing a movie theater ticket. Air’s streaming release date is unknown at this point, but the film is an Amazon Studios production, so it’s only a matter of time before it lands on Prime Video.

Bustle will keep this story updated as Amazon Studios announces its future streaming plans for Air.

What Are Critics Saying About Air?

Based on critics’ reviews so far, Air appears to be a slam dunk. ScreenRant’s Patrice Witherspoon praised the film’s inspirational nature, saying it had the potential to win over even non-sports fans. “Air, featuring great performances and an incredible script, is one of those special sports movies that only comes along once in a while. It isn’t a long-winded marketing ploy for shoe giant Nike, though it can come off that way,” he wrote. “Instead, Affleck’s latest is an inspirational feel-good story about believing in something (or someone) so much that one would bet all the stakes on it. The film zeroes in on this human aspect, opting out of the mundanity of detailed business talk, legalities, and contractual details, which is why the film succeeds.”

Variety’s Peter Debrudge called it this generation’s Jerry Maguire, saluting Davis’ performance as Jordan’s mother. “Casting Davis was the smartest thing Affleck could have done, as the EGOT winner is to acting what Jordan is to sports: Her strength inspires, and she can move us to tears while making it look easy,” he wrote. “We all know what happened with the Air Jordan deal — more than Adidas’ early-’70s Stan Smith alliance, the shoe launched our now-ubiquitous sneaker culture — and yet, Deloris forces Sonny to work for the family’s approval.”