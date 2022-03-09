If you haven’t seen Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza yet, here’s a spoiler: There’s no licorice or pizza in the film. There are, however, plenty of other things to enjoy, like ’70s nostalgia, a quirky and quick-witted screenplay, and endearingly awkward performances from both Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman.

Licorice Pizza, despite stirring some controversy, was a hit with critics upon its release. It currently holds a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and many reviewers have praised Anderson’s script, as well as Haim, Hoffman, and Bradley Cooper’s performances. Naturally, this has led to success on the awards circuit: Licorice Pizza has scored Best Picture nominations at the Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics Choice, and more.

So how can audiences watch the movie at home? Below, how to stream Licorice Pizza.

Where Is Licorice Pizza Available To Stream?

As of March 2022, Licorice Pizza can be purchased online for $19.99 through Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, and YouTube, among other VOD platforms. Presumably, it’ll soon become available for rent as well.

It isn’t yet clear when — or if — Licorice Pizza will arrive on subscription-based services like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max. Bustle will be sure to update this article as more information becomes available.

What Has The Reaction To Licorice Pizza Been Like?

Anderson won critics over, and so did Haim. The musician-turned-actor scored Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, Critics Choice, and more — in her film debut no less.

But Licorice Pizza isn’t without controversy. In addition to drawing ire for one character’s exaggerated, faux-Japanese accent, which many have decried as offensive and racist, the film has been criticized for the age difference between Haim and Hoffman’s characters: Alana is in her mid-20s, while Gary is only 15 years old at the beginning of the movie. Anderson told The New York Times that he thinks there is “no line that’s crossed, and there’s nothing but the right intentions. It would surprise me if there was some kind of kerfuffle about it, because there’s not that much there. That’s not the story that we made, in any kind of way. There isn’t a provocative bone in this film’s body.”