The Super Bowl is pretty much always the most watched TV event of the year, regularly drawing in over 100 million viewers annually — and often even more for the Halftime Show. The first Sunday of February (or for 2023, the second) is the one day a year where advertisers and that year’s chosen network can count on almost the entire country to turn on their TVs and tune in (which is why Super Bowl commercials cost so much). But if you’re one of the increasing amounts of people that doesn’t have cable, that won’t stop you from watching Super Bowl LVII along with Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

While you don’t need cable to watch the Super Bowl in real-time, you will need to sign up for a live TV streaming service if you’re not subscribed already, as streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max will not be airing the big game or Halftime Show. Fans will need to still watch through Fox like everyone else, but the network is carried by Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Luckily, all of these services offer free trials in case you don’t intend to subscribe permanently, with the exception of Hulu Live TV.

If you are unable to sign up for a free trial, then the NFL will also be streaming the game through the NFL app and its own NFL+ platform, which comes at a much lower cost than a live TV subscription at $4.99 a month.

If you already have cable but won’t be near a TV when the game starts, cable subscribers can stream the game via the Fox Sports app. If you don’t plan to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off and are just waiting for Rihanna’s Halftime Show, then Apple Music will have her performance available to stream (in Spatial Audio) shortly after she leaves the stage.

Many previous Halftime Shows have also been uploaded to the NFL’s YouTube page shortly after it ends, so watch that space for Rihanna’s performance as well.