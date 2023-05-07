Mamma mia! Super Mario, one of the most iconic video game franchises ever, is getting the second chance it deserves on the big screen. Years after the live-action film Super Mario Bros. flopped in 1993, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has become a massive box-office success: After hitting theaters on April 5, 2023, the animated movie has raked in over $1 billion worldwide.

The story follows Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) as he’s transported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, where he must defeat antagonist King Bowser (Jack Black) before he conquers the world; of course, the mustachioed plumber teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) to take Bowser down. The film offers an origin story for Mario and Luigi, which is sure to excite diehards. In an interview with Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous talk show, Pratt explained his thought process behind developing a backstory. “How can we tell a 90-minute long story about a character everybody knows, but they don’t really know his story other than he’s on a mission to go save this Princess,” he said.

But not everyone wants to go to the theater to see Mario defend Peach’s castle. Below, how to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Available To Stream?

At the moment, the only way you can watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie is by trekking to the theater.

There’s no word yet on when the film is expected to hit streaming platforms, but it shouldn’t be too long before it becomes available. Since it’s a Universal Pictures title, it could land on Peacock as early as late May. Thanks to Universal and Peacock’s deal, the longest fans will have to wait is early August.

Bustle will keep this story updated as Universal announces its plans for The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s digital release.

What Are Critics Saying About The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is easily one of the most anticipated flicks of the year, but it’s receiving pretty mixed reviews so far. AP’s Jake Coyle enjoyed the film, and speculated that Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Illumination founder Chris Meledandri’s involvement were to thank for its sincere execution. “Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and their animators have rendered the Mario universe with cartoony splendor, matching the game’s ingenious simplicity with a more robust and equally delightful day-glo palate,” he wrote. “If part of the appeal of playing Super Mario Bros. and its many offshoots has always been to be immersed in such a sunny imaginary world — plus the bouncy earworm compositions of composer Koji Kondo — the movie has successfully mirrored that mushroom-stomping pleasure.” Still, he notes that the adaptation doesn’t compare to the experience of actually playing Nintendo’s beloved video game.

Frank Scheck from The Hollywood Reporter took issue with the characters’ lack of development and the film’s basic storyline, but still found plenty to enjoy. “The film features one jam-packed sequence after another, one highlight being Mario’s titanic battle with Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen, sounding exactly like himself but still hilarious), in which his determination and resourcefulness become fully apparent,” he wrote, “The fast-paced action effectively approximates the gaming experience; Brian Tyler’s equally frenetic soundtrack cleverly riffs on the game’s musical themes by composer Koji Kando, providing suitable accompaniment.”