The 38th annual MTV Video Music Awards are right around the corner, and fans can hardly wait for another round of internet-breaking pop culture moments. The VMAs have given us so much, from Britney and Madonna’s infamous lip-lock, to Fiona Apple’s politically-charged acceptance speech, to Lady Gaga’s bloody “Paparazzi” performance, and even the four words that shocked the world: “Imma let you finish…”

As the big night approaches, details about what and who to expect are still rolling out. Earlier this month, it was announced that three generations of rap artists — LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow — will share emcee duties at the ceremony. Minaj, who will also perform during the show (as will Harlow), is also this year’s VMA Video Vanguard Award recipient.

In recent years, there have been many ways to watch the live broadcast, with or without cable TV access. But how and where? Below, everywhere to stream the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

How To Stream The 2022 VMAs

The 2022 VMAs will take place on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This year, the awards show will air live simultaneously across multiple channels, including ​​MTV, MTV2, VH1, The CW, BET, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and more. Many of these channels will allow subscribers to stream live TV online with their cable login — so even if you’re away from home, you can tune in remotely. MTV also offers a free 24-hour pass to its live TV stream.

Those without cable television can watch the ceremony through streaming platforms with live TV capabilities — think Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Philo. Many of these sites also offer a free trial period upon sign-up.

What To Look Forward To At The VMAs

The VMAs always boast a star-studded group of performers, and this year is no exception. So far, the lineup includes Minaj and Harlow, as well as rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg in a joint performance. Also scheduled to perform are Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, and Kane Brown. Additionally, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy are scheduled to headline the VMAs pre-show prior to the ceremony.

Presenters for this year have yet to be announced. Bustle will update this article as more information becomes available.