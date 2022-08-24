Prepare for chaos: The VMAs are returning. MTV is promising a night full of unforgettable performances and exciting moments at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Some VMAs icons are set to return to the stage, including this year’s Video Vanguard Award honoree Nicki Minaj, while many up-and-comers and international stars will be gracing the VMAs stage for the first time.

For the first time in VMAs history, three hip-hop stars will serve as emcees, deviating from the show’s typical single-host format. Doja Cat hosted the 2021 ceremony. This year, MTV will hold the show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where Missy Elliott won the Video Vanguard Award and Taylor Swift turned the VMAs into her own concert in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 VMAs.

When & What Time Is The 2022 VMAs?

The 2022 VMAs are on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can watch live on MTV, VH1, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, and other channels. Music fans can also stream the VMAs on Paramount+, YouTube TV, or MTV’s website.

Who Are The 2022 VMAs Nominees?

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations with seven nods each, while Harry Styles and Doja Cat are close behind with six noms. Taylor Swift is a five-time nominee this year for her self-directed “All Too Well” short film, with Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, and The Weeknd also receiving five nominations.

Who Is Hosting The 2022 VMAs?

As revealed on Aug. 18, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow are set to share hosting duties, meaning three generations of rap artists will emcee the VMAs for the first time.

Who Is Performing At The 2022 VMAs?

Host and Video Vanguard Award recipient Nicki Minaj will take the stage with a career-spanning medley of hits to commemorate her honor. Minaj’s co-host Jack Harlow will also perform, joining a growing roster of A-list artists returning to the VMAs stage and international icons making their VMAs debut. In addition, Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana, and Yung Gravy will get things started by performing on the VMAs pre-show. Here’s the full list of 2022 VMAs performers, so far, below. More will be announced closer to show day.

Anitta

BLACKPINK

J Balvin

Jack Harlow

Kane Brown

Lizzo

Mâneskin

Marshmello & Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Panic! At the Disco

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Who Is Presenting At The 2022 VMAs?

MTV has yet to announce presenters or reveal other notable attendees for the 2022 VMAs. This story will be updated as more performers and presenters are announced.