To say that Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing was “successful” is an understatement: The novel spent over 150 weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers List. Now, the much-loved book about a murder in a small Southern town is getting the silver screen treatment.

The new film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and features music by Taylor Swift, is now in theaters. As a faithful adaptation of the book, it brings the magical, North Carolina marshland to life; as The Washington Post writes, the movie “paints a lush picture of Southern marshland … Yet underneath all the natural beauty lurks something dark indeed.”

So when can audiences expect to see the Reese Witherspoon-produced flick at home? Below, how to stream Where the Crawdads Sing.

Where Is Where The Crawdads Sing Available To Stream?

The good news is that Where the Crawdads Sing will likely make its way to Netflix, as part of a watershed deal between Sony, the film’s distributor, and the popular streaming service. The bad news is that it’s not clear when the film will hit the streaming service.

Experts have speculated that it could take four months for Where the Crawdads Sing to debut on Netflix. For example, Uncharted — the first film in the Sony-Netflix deal — was predicted to start streaming 120 days after its theatrical release. However, it looks like Uncharted has since been pulled from Netflix’s July lineup, and a new premiere date has yet to be announced.

It also isn’t clear when Where the Crawdads Sing will become available to rent or purchase on VoD platforms — think Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, and the like. Bustle will update this article as more information becomes available.

What Are Critics Saying About Where The Crawdads Sing?

So far, reviews for the movie have been… not great. Collider published its review with the headline “Where The Crawdads Sing is the kind of movie your mom will love … and that’s not a good thing,” adding that the adaptation is “weirdly uncomfortable movie, on many different levels.” The New York Times’ A.O. Scott was also unimpressed, writing: “For a story about sex, murder, family secrets and class resentments, the temperature is awfully mild, as if a Tennessee Williams play had been sent to Nicholas Sparks for a rewrite.” Likewise, Richard Lawton of Vanity Fair assessed the film as “the most basic kind of novel adaptation: rote and dutiful, reliant on memories of the book rather than creating a texture of its own.”