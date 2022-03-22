Taylor Swift Has A “Haunting” New Song In The Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer

Taylor Swift has stayed unusually quiet since releasing Red (Taylor’s Version) in 2021, causing fans speculate when she’ll unleash her next re-recorded album. It turns out that she had another trick up her sleeve. On March 22, Swift previewed a song titled “Carolina” in the Where the Crawdads Sing trailer. The film, featuring Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones, is based on Delia Owens’ 2018 novel and produced by Reese Witherspoon via her production company Hello Sunshine.

Swift shared the trailer on Instagram, explaining in her caption that she read Where the Crawdads Sing years ago and “got absolutely lost” in its world. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side,” she said. Swift penned “Carolina” for the film and asked her Folklore and Evermore collaborator Aaron Dessner to produce it. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story,” she wrote.

Swift concluded her post by teasing that fans will be able to hear the full song “soon” without giving an exact release date, which is classic cryptic Swift. WTCS will hit theaters on July 15, so Swifties can rest assured they’ll hear the full version of “Carolina” before then.

Where The Crawdads Sing follows two timelines that gradually intertwine. Jones plays Kya, a young girl who is abandoned by her parents and forced to grow up alone on the marshes of North Carolina in the 1950s and ’60s. The second story focuses on an investigation into the murder of local North Carolina hero Chase Andrews, played by Harris Dickinson. In September 2018, just a month after its release, Witherspoon selected Crawdads for her Hello Sunshine Book Club, making her an obvious contender to adapt it into a film. The novel went on to become Amazon’s best-selling book of 2019, selling more print copies than any other adult fiction or non-fiction title.

This isn’t the first time that Swift has lent her musical talents to the big screen. Prior to Crawdads, Swift collaborated with legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber to write “Beautiful Ghosts” for the 2019 film adaptation of his musical Cats, in which she also starred. The singer also wrote two tracks for The Hunger Games — “Safe and Sound” and “Eyes Open” — in 2012, and teamed up with Zayn on “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” for Fifty Shades Darker in 2016.

Swift has not been nominated at the Oscars with these soundtrack songs, although “Safe and Sound” won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media. “Beautiful Ghosts” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” also received nods in the category. Perhaps “Carolina” will change the tides and earn Swift her first Best Original Song Oscar nomination.