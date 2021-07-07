Adam Driver’s antics at Cannes 2021 have been causing buzz on Twitter this week. The Star Wars actor is at the French film festival promoting his new movie, which he starred in alongside Marion Cotillard, Annette. As cinema’s open their doors, Driver fans will be keen to see his new fantasy film – which the Guardian has described as “a swoon of anxiety and rapture” – but where and when is it showing in the UK?

Annette – directed by Leos Carax – sees Driver play Henry, a stand-up comedian working the LA circuit. Marion Cotillard plays his wife, Ann, a world-famous singer balancing her life in and out of the spotlight. They’re glamorous and happy and love each other passionately. However, when they have their first child, Annette, their world is turned on its head.

As Deadline reports, Mubi has acquired the UK and Ireland rights to Annette and the good news is that we already have a release date. The film is set to hit cinemas across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Ireland on Sept. 3, 2021.

So far the movie received a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival (which has now be plastered all over the internet thanks to Driver lighting up a cigarette during) and has received five-star reviews from multiple critics. Pierre Lescure, President of the Cannes Film Festival, has said “Every Leos Carax film is an event. And this one delivers on its promises! Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year.”

BBC Culture shared a similar sentiment, calling Annette “a surreal, avant-garde rock opera.” The review went on to say, “It's kitsch at times and transcendent at others, but the delicate puppetry and the gonzo ambition will guarantee Annette a cult following.”