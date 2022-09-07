Several Bachelorette Stars Are Reportedly Joining The DWTS Season 31 Cast

Last season’s Dancing with the Stars cast made history, in more ways than one — from JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson being the show’s first same-sex dance partners ever to Iman Shumpert being the first NBA player to take home the top prize. So looking ahead, the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 cast had big (tap, jazz, or ballroom) shoes to fill.

If you’re used to keeping up with the show, you know that the names of rumored stars usually start to circulate before an official announcement is made — and once again, there are reports of some very familiar faces joining the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 cast. Just don’t tune into your local ABC affiliate to find out who they are — this year, the stars are shimmying onto Disney+ for the first time ever.

So, who can you look forward to seeing? Here’s a list of every celebrity rumored or confirmed to be on the Dancing with the Stars cast for Season 31, which starts streaming on Sept. 19.

Charli D’Amelio & Heidi D’Amelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio was rumored to be part of the Dancing with the Stars cast — and on Sept. 7, ABC confirmed the buzz. Charli and her mom, Heidi, will be the first family members to ever compete against each other on the show, Good Morning America points out.

“I think when it comes to the actual choreography, I would love to, you know, maybe do a little nod to why I am even here, and what got me here,” Charli told GMA about doing TikTok moves on the show. “But I think I’m really going to work on the technical parts of ballroom dance.”

Gabby Windey

Is Gabby Windey joining Dancing with the Stars — following in the footsteps of fellow Bachelor Nation alums like Matt James and (Season 29 winner) Kaitlyn Bristowe? ScreenRant broke this rumor down, citing a bit of social media sleuthing that noted a woman arriving at rehearsal (with her face hidden, of course) had hair, shoes, and jewelry similar to what we’ve seen Gabby wear.

The most glaring piece of evidence? As The U.S. Sun points out, the woman appears to be carrying a keychain whose beads spell out — cue suspenseful Bachelorette music — Gabby.

Colton Underwood

Another major name from Bachelor Nation could also be joining Dancing with the Stars, according to the Daily Mail. On Aug. 31, the outlet reported that Colton Underwood had been seen outside rehearsal.

Jordin Sparks

That Daily Mail report also cited several other celebrities that were reportedly spotted alongside Colton, including American Idol Season 6 winner Jordin Sparks.

Daniel Durant

Also part of the reported celeb sighting? Daniel Durant, who starred in CODA — the 2022 Best Picture Oscar winner.

Jennifer Ashton

Jennifer Ashton, ABC’s chief medical correspondent, was reportedly spotted at rehearsal, too.

Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena, is reportedly joining the Dancing with the Stars Season 30 cast, as well. According to TMZ, he was spotted at rehearsal — and in a Sept. 7 Instagram story post (i.e., the day before cast announcements), the bodybuilder shared a photo from the airport captioned, “Where to?”

Wayne Brady

E! News speculated that Wayne Brady was another mystery celeb spotted at rehearsals.

Trevor Donovan

According to journalist and Dance Dish with KB founder Kristyn Burtt, Hallmark star Trevor Donovan will be part of the Season 31 cast, too.

Robert Irwin

So far, the D’Amelios are the only confirmed celebrities on Dancing with the Stars Season 31 — but another star with a famous family may be involved, too. Australian magazine New Idea first reported on fan speculation that Robert Irwin could be joining the show, a report that was echoed by the Daily Mail. However, unlike the other celebrities on this list, Robert hasn’t actually been sighted at any rehearsals.

Earlier this year, Robert did tell Entertainment Tonight that “it’s about time” he takes his turn on the show. His sister Bindi Irwin, as you’ll remember, won the Season 21 competition with Derek Hough 2015. She paid tribute to their late father in a very emotional dance number.