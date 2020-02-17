For a publisher established in 1939, Archie Comics sure is having a 21st-century renaissance. Thanks to the uber-success of shows like Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a whole new generation has grown to adore the all-American characters. So it’s no surprise that another iconic character of the universe is being brought to the small screen, and here’s how to watch Katy Keene in the UK because you need to be introduced to this fashionista.

Viewers of Riverdale got their first glimpse of Katy in the 12th episode of season four, which is currently airing on The CW. Fans didn’t have long to wait for Katy’s own series, which aired the day after her introduction on Riverdale (Feb. 6). And if you cast your mind back to season 3, you’ll remember that Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) left the small town in search of her dreams, and it turns out she’s found them alongside Katy in New York City. The musical-comedy stylings of Katy Keene will stray away from its predecessors, as the show follows the lives of Katy and her friends navigating the Big Apple with dreams of stardom.

Sadly, Katy Keene will only be airing for one season. On July 2 the CW announced the series’ cancellation, which was followed by The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina a week later. Despite this, UK viewers will be able to see the first and only season of Katy Keene on BBC iPlayer on July 25. It’s not exactly clear why the series isn’t following Riverdale’s streaming footsteps on Netflix, but this is great news for those who have been patiently waiting to see Lucy Hale shine as Katy.

Describing the series as “one of the highlights” of her life, Hale recently told fans on Instagram that while she believes the show is “timeless”, “sometimes things just don’t work out and maybe it’s just not the right time for it…”

“The show’s not coming back and that sucks,” she continued, “but I’ll hold my head high and who knows what I’ll do next.”