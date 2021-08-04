If you’re still reeling over *that* Game of Thrones finale and looking to fill the Winterfell shaped hole in your life, we might just have the show for you. The Lord of the Rings franchise is coming to the small screen thanks to a highly anticipated fantasy series. With the first season of filming in New Zealand all wrapped, the release of the first official image gives a sneak peek into the series. So if you just can’t wait for the premiere, here’s how to watch The Lord of the Rings prequel series in the UK.

As the show is produced by Amazon Studios, fans will be pleased to know they can catch the series on Amazon Prime. The Amazon take on the show will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books.

News of the TV adaptation was first reported in 2017 and since then few details about the series have been released and there’s still no official title. But fans do have a premiere date to countdown to. Come September 2 2022, viewers will be able to watch a new episode every week on the streaming platform.

In a statement, Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios said: “I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

Much like the previous film adaptations, this series is set to star an ensemble cast of characters, both old and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Spartacus, Shooter), Lenny Henry (The Lenny Henry Show), Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, Behind Her Eyes), Maxim Baldry (Hollyoaks), Nazanin Boniadi (How I Met Your Mother, Scandal), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials, Dracula), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Berlin Station) and Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones).

Watch The Lord of the Rings series on Amazon Prime from September 2 2022.