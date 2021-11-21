Earlier this month, Showtime finally gave a sneak-peek of its highly anticipated series The First Lady. First announced in 2019, the 10-episode series stars Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. It will follow their personal and political lives as the three women made history as some of America’s most “charismatic, complex, and dynamic First Ladies,” per the broadcaster’s synopsis.

Set to release in the United States in spring of 2022, nothing official has been announced in regards to a UK release. But based on other Showtime series, British viewers may have to wait a while before being able to watch The First Lady. When the Bryan Cranston-led Your Honor debuted in the States on Dec. 6, 2020, it wasn’t until March 2, 2021 that it premiered on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

Bustle has reached out to NOW to see when the UK can expect a release date for The First Lady, but has yet to hear back.

As for what you can expect from the series, The First Lady’s show runner Cathy Schulman described Pfeiffer’s portrayal of Betty as “beautiful, brittle, vulnerable and strong”, with its director Susanne Bier saying there’s “kind of a poetic quality” to the actor. As for Davis, Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde said it was a “dream come true” for the actor to play Michelle.

Alongside Davis, Pfeiffer, and Anderson, The First Lady has a star-studded cast including the likes of Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor, The Fugitive) as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (Rabbit Hole, Wander) as Gerald Ford, and O-T Fagbenle (Black Widow, The Handmaid’s Tale) as Barack Obama.

The series also stars Eliza Scanlen (Little Women, Sharp Objects) as a young Eleanor Roosevelt, Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown) as Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist, Gen: Lock) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, Saniyya Sidney (King Richard, Fences) as Sasha Obama, and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere, Acting for a Cause) as Malia Obama.