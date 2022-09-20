Brace yourselves, British fans of The Handmaid’s Tale, because Season 5 of the series is finally here. Well, in the U.S., at least. Unfortunately, UK viewers will have to wait a little longer to watch the latest season of the hit TV series. We do know that Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale is the penultimate season of the TV series, meaning Season 6 will be the final time June graces our screens. But before we even get there, how can UK viewers tune into the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale? And when will it be released, exactly?

Across the pond, U.S .viewers have access to The Handmaid's Tale via Hulu, with the first two episodes dropping on Sept. 14. However, UK fans will have to wait until the series airs on Channel 4 before they can tune into the new series. And for the moment, it's very much a waiting game as an official UK release date for The Handmaid’s Tale is yet to be confirmed. However, if Channel 4 follows a similar timeline to the UK release of Season 4 (which dropped two months after the American release), we can potentially expect to see Season 5 of the series on our screens in mid-November. For now, the ten-part series will see weekly episodes dropped on Wednesdays on Hulu for American audiences.

According to Hulu’s synopsis, Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale sees June face consequences for killing Commander Waterford “while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.” So it is a jam-packed season.

In the two-minute trailer for the new season, we see familiar faces including Elisabeth Moss as June, Yvonne Strahovski as Serena, Samira Wiley as Moira, along with several other returning cast members. However, Emmy award-winning actor Alexis Bledel will not be reprising her role as Emily in Season 5 or 6.