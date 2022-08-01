UK Viewers Are Now Able To Board Seth Macfarlane’s The Orville

The Orville has grown quite the cult following since it premiered in the U.S. in 2017. Following a successful stint on the Fox network, the sci-fi parody has now moved to the streaming network Hulu for Season 3. The series’ new home has brought about many positive changes. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Family Guy’s Seth Macfarlane, the creator, co-producer, and star of The Orville, said: “The biggest change is in tone. We had kind of moved away from the punchline model and really leaned into letting the comedy come out of these characters and their personalities, and just being a real workplace.” But are UK audiences able to enjoy The Orville, too? It just so happens that they now can.

As fans will know all too well, the show — which parodies cult classic Star Trek — follows the crew of the starship USS Orville.And the series’ move from Fox to Hulu in the U.S. means that international viewers can enjoy the newest instalment, called The Orville: New Horizons, on Disney+, along with the previous two seasons. The arrival of the show in the UK couldn’t have come at a better time, as fans and critics alike have commented on the quality of Season 3.

One Twitter user wrote “This third series of The Orville is not a series of episodes, it’s a series of cinematic masterpieces.” This appears to be something that Macfarlane agrees on. Speaking on The View about the latest season, he talked about the intricate work that went into the latest instalment. “It took a good two years to make these ten episodes,” he explained. “Our intention was to do 10 mini movies, one that would air each week, and I think that’s what we accomplished.” He continued: “I think people are a little unprepared for the size of what’s to come. It can compete with anything that’s on TV right now, in that regard.”

Well, luckily for UK fans, The Orville is now available to stream on Disney+. Let the viewing parties commence.