Ted hit the silver screen back in in 2012. A huge hit, this film about a man and his talking teddy bear went on to have a sequel in 2015, the just-as-it-says-on-the-tin Ted 2. After it being given a second whirl, many fans were expecting a third chance to see this talking bear on our screens but, as of yet, no dice. It's been three years now so will there be a Ted 3 or not?

It has not yet been confirmed if there will be a third instalment of the film, but the creator of the film, Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane, has not ruled it out (which is a relief I am sure to fans of this super original comedy). Speaking to the hosts of The Today Show, MacFarlane said that there are "no immediate plans" to make Ted a trilogy, but he refuses to rule it out. Saying, "We don't know, we don't know."

Another clue as to whether the third movie will happen or not is that one of the stars has confirmed that he is up for another go at the Ted series. Sam Jones, who plays himself/Flash Gordon in the film admitted publicly that he has agreed to star in another film. He adds however that being signed up does not entirely mean that there will be a film made as movies cost money and they will need a whole lot of dough to make another one. Speaking to comicbook.com, he said:

"We are signed for [Ted 3], but that doesn't necessarily mean it's going to happen. It's all about crunching the numbers. Ted 1 set a precedent. It became #1 in the history of Hollywood, it shattered all the box office records under the category of original — original — R-rated comedy."

What even are the Ted movies about though? Have you watched them? If you haven't, let me tell you, it's not one for those who are easily offended. The film tells the story of a young boy who's childhood wish is for his teddy to come to life. And guess what teddy fans, it only bloomin does.

However, be careful what you wish for boys and girls, as this film shows that having a living teddy bear as your constant companion could be a little bit of a buzz kill. Especially as you grow up and maybe want to have a normal life, job, and romantic relationships. Also, this bear is pretty outrageous and the bromance Tes and Mark Wahlberg's character John Bennett is not the most healthy. Enjoying a bit too much of the good life means this bear is not in any way a good influence

The films have proven to be box office smash hits and further proof that MacFarlane is pretty good at being outrageous. He is also the writer and star of insanely successful TV shows like Family Guy and American Dad.

Although it is yet to be confirmed if there will be a third Ted film, what is definite is that MacFarlane is set to continue to make laugh out loud content.

But if you haven't seen either of the naughty bear films, I have good news. Ted is on ITV2 on Friday at 9 p.m.