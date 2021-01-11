How To Watch The Sex & The City Reboot In The UK

On Monday, January 11, Sex & the City fans woke up to some very exciting news: the much-loved show is officially getting a reboot. Rumours about a possible new series have been circling for a while, but now HBO have confirmed things, announcing that Just Like That... will be streaming via their on-demand site, HBO Max. But how can fans in the UK watch Sex & the City's reboot?

Nothing has been 100% confirmed on this side of the pond yet, but the most obvious guess would be NOW TV, as the Sky on-demand site currently hosts all six original series of Sex & the City. I have reached out to a rep at Sky to ask if they have any news on Just Like That... but so far there is no information available. I will update you as soon as that changes.

The series' lead Sarah-Jessica Parker (who plays Carrie Bradshaw) posted the first trailer of Just Like That... on her Instagram on Jan. 10 with the caption "I couldn’t help but wonder... where are they now? X SJ." Parker will be joined in the series by Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who will be reprising their roles of Charlotte Yorke and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. The new series will of consists of ten 30-minute episodes and will pick up with Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda as they "navigate the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," HBO Max writes in a press statement.

The character of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, will be noticeably absent from the reboot. Cattrall has been pretty vocal about not wanting to return to the role since the end of the second spin-off move. In the past few years, she has publicly distanced herself from the show and from her co-star Parker, who she says "could have been nicer" during filming and in the aftermath.

Last December, Cattrall told the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast, "Walking away, even if it's the only thing to do, you always feel a bit of shame, I think." She continued, "You have to let go of that [shame]. You don't want to become that caged bird."

Cattrall said on the podcast that she wanted "to tell stories about women [her] age who have gone through loss." Over the past decade, the actor's has dealt with the death of both her father and her brother. "Loss is the biggest headache of my 60s so far," she said.