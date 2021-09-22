On the evening of Sept. 21, actor Willie Garson died following a battle with cancer, his manager John Carrabino confirmed to Deadline. Garson is best known for his portrayal of Standford Blatch on Sex and the City and playing the close friend and confidant of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and was scheduled to appear in the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That. In the wake of his passing, Garson’s peers are paying tribute to his life and work.

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander was one of the first to send his condolences, regarding Garson as “a dear, funny, kind man and a delightful actor.” Similarly, Modern Family star Julie Bowen tweeted, “A friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone.” Psych actor Dulé Hill took to Twitter to voice his remembrance of Garson, stating, “This is heartbreaking. Love you [Willie Garson]. You will be sorely missed.”

Not long after the news broke, Garson’s SATC co-star Cynthia Nixon expressed her heartbreak on Twitter. “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson,” she began. “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.

Below, more reactions:

Perhaps the most touching tribute following Garson’s passing comes from his son, Nathen Garson. The 20-year-old said of his father, “Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me.”

Though Garson is best remembered for his performance on Sex and the City, as well as his warmly-received turns on shows like Boy Meets World and White Collar, the outpouring in the wake of his passing proves his influence goes beyond any screen.