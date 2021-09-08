You’ll Have To Stay Up Very Late To Watch The 2021 VMAs In The UK

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8p.m. New York Time, which means they’ll air in the UK at 1am GMT on Monday, Sept. 13. The show lasts three hours until 4am, so if you’re staying up to watch you might want to schedule in a strategic nap. Though viewers in the U.S have many more options as to where to watch the show, those living in the U.K will still be able to tune in via MTV or MTV.com.

MTV is available to watch on Sky 126 or Virgin 134, but if you don’t have access to standard TV channels, then you can catch all the action on MTV.com.

If you’re a NOW TV subscriber, MTV is also available with the Entertainment Pass, which costs £9.99 after an initial seven-day trial and will get you access to a whole lot more than just MTV if you’re looking to weigh up costs and benefits.

Fans can also follow along during the VMAs using their official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Pop sensation Doja Cat will be hosting this year’s award show. While it’ll be her first time presiding over the awards, it’s by no means the first time she’s attended, having previously performed her hit songs “Like That” and “Say So” at the 2020 VMAs.

There will be a number of celebrity performances, including Camila Cabello, who recently starred in Amazon’s Cinderella. Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters, and Chloe Bailey from Chloe x Halle will make her solo debut.

Fans were looking forward to seeing Lorde perform at the show, after the release of her third album Solar Power, but she pulled out of the performance last week. The official VMAs Twitter account wrote: “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future.”

This year’s VMAs will return in-person to the Barclays Center in New York City, after last year’s awards had to be virtual due to Covid-19.