At long last, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are officially underway. And while major performances are in store from Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and BTS, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the show looks nothing like what we’ve seen in years past.

For starters, the event is largely virtual in nature. Keke Palmer is taking on hosting duties for the evening, and she kicked things off by dedicating the show to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer this week.

This year’s VMAs are also very different on the red carpet front. Instead of being greeted by throngs of screaming fans and clusters of photographers, celebs are walking onto the carpet without a cloud of fanfare and without their entourages at their side. Social distancing is still key, after all.

Admittedly, it’s a little jarring and strange. But then again, pretty much everything about 2020 has been jarring and strange. And as they say, the show must go on. Fortunately, we’ve already been blessed with some memorable fashion moments from the likes of Nicole Richie, Jaden Smith, Sofia Carson, and more. Ahead, we round up all the head-turning looks from this year’s VMAs that everyone will be talking about.

1 Keke Palmer Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress wore a minidress with an oversized bow to begin the pre-show activities (and do her green screen test). She topped off the sleek ensemble with a diamond choker and embellished black heels.

2 Nicole Richie Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The style star was seeing green in this dress from the Cong Tri Spring 2020 collection. Color-coordinating heels and an ornate headband complete the vibrant ensemble.

3 Jaden Smith Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s all about color for the multi-hyphenate, who showed up in a patchwork-inspired cardigan, light wash jeans, and casual sneakers. If this look doesn't say “quarantine chic,” we don't know what does.

4 Madison Beer Rich Fury/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer-songwriter went for a head-to-toe black ensemble, layering a minidress over a fitted bodysuit. Accessory-wise, she went for a bold choker and platform heels.