Hugh Jackman Shared The Sweetest Tribute To His “Extraordinary” Wife

Is The Greatest Showman’s lead actor Hugh Jackman the ultimate wife guy? It’s a firm yes, if this sweet tribute to his love Deborra-Lee Furness is anything to go by. “Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife,” he wrote, paying tribute to Deb on Instagram, alongside a selfie of the pair cruising down the canals of Venice. “This is the 28th time I’ve celebrated this day with you. You’ve taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you! The kids are I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you.”

The couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary earlier this year, and Jackman often posts adorable tributes to his wife on social media. Originally, they met on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli in 1995. Already a big acting star, Furness portrayed the show’s lead character, prison psychologist Louise Correlli, while the show was Jackman’s first job out of drama school. As Jackman later told People, he ended up admitting that he had a crush on Deb as she helped him make crepe suzette at a dinner party, and the couple have been together ever since. After getting married in 1996, the couple went on to adopt two children, Oscar and Ava.

Discussing their long and happy marriage with Ellen DeGeneres, Jackman said that he is grateful he met the actor before becoming famous himself. “I’m kind of really grateful that I met her before anything kind of happened,” he said. “Everything that’s happened in my career and onscreen, offscreen, we’ve always done it together.”

Furness, meanwhile, has revealed that they never go more than two weeks without seeing each other, and always make time for regular date-nights. “We pick a different 10-block radius and we'll go to Chinatown and have foot massages and find a new restaurant” she told Vogue Australia, “'or go to the Upper East Side and go to Harlem.”

Perhaps best known for playing Wolverine, Jackman will be reprising his iconic role next year in Deadpool 3 – and has previously joked that Furness is a fan of his character’s costume.

“She kind of likes the bad boys and she doesn’t like the fact she married a guy who was the school captain,” he joked to The Telegraph. “That’s not the image she likes. I met her when I was doing a prison drama with tattoos all over my body, a mullet haircut and jacked up from the gym and that’s how she fell in love with me. So it’s fair to say that every time I put the Wolverine outfit on she’s fairly excited.”