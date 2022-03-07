Hulu's The Dropout Cast Looks So Much Like Their Real-Life Tech Counterparts

TV & Movies
The new miniseries tells the story of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.
Beth Dubber/Hulu
Based on an ABC News podcast, Hulu’s The Dropout explores the rise and fall of healthcare startup Theranos. Founded by Elizabeth Holmes in 2003, the company claimed to have developed a revolutionary machine that’d perform several rapid health tests from just one drop of blood.
MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images
The supposed breakthrough technology earned the company a reported $9 billion by 2015. Forbes named Holmes the youngest and wealthiest self-made female billionaire, and Joe Biden said Theranos was “the laboratory of the future.” But in 2016, it all came crashing down for Holmes.