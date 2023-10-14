Hunger Games Director Explained His Major Mockingjay Regret, 9 Years Later

The early 2010s saw multiple blockbuster film franchises come to an end — but not before studios split their final installments into two movies to up their box office earnings. The Hunger Games series was among them: The third book in Suzanne Collins’ original trilogy became 2014’s Mockingjay – Part 1 and 2015’s Part 2, both of which were directed by Francis Lawrence. Nine years later, though, the filmmaker no longer thinks a two-part cinematic conclusion was the right call.

Lawrence, who took over the series starting with the second film, Catching Fire, recently spoke to People about the approach and explained that he doesn’t see it as the right one anymore. “I totally regret it,” he said. “I totally do. I’m not sure everybody does, but I definitely do.”

At the time the movies came out, the director explained that splitting the book gave viewers two clear stories. In Mockingjay – Part 1, “Katniss is finally taking on the role as the symbol of the revolution and starting to step up and fight back. But the dramatic question is: Will we get Peeta back?” Lawrence told BuzzFeed in November 2014. He described Part 2’s objective, on the other hand, as “Let’s go get Snow.”

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the years since then, the filmmaker has listened to feedback about the divide and come to understand naysayers’ concerns. “What I realized in retrospect — and after hearing all the reactions and feeling the kind of wrath of fans, critics and people at the split — is that I realized it was frustrating,” he told People. “And I can understand it.”

Comparing it to TV, where cliffhangers are often resolved just a week later, he said, “Making people wait a year, I think, came across as disingenuous, even though it wasn’t.”

To be fair, Lawrence probably doesn’t deserve all the blame for the decision. Lionsgate announced that it would release Mockingjay - Part 1 and Mockingjay - Part 2 separately in July 2012, per Entertainment Weekly. Not coincidentally, the move came after the final Harry Potter and Twilight movies had already been split into two and achieved huge financial success.

Still, Lawrence’s takeaway was to not do that to fans again. When it came to directing the series’ prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, not even the book’s length made him consider dividing it up. “I was like, ‘No way. I’ll just make a longer movie,’” he added in his People interview.

Though the director wasn’t willing to make more Hunger Games movies with just the one prequel book, that doesn’t mean he would be opposed to making future films if he had the right source material. “If Suzanne [Collins] has another thematic idea that she feels fits into the world of Panem — whether with new people or familiar characters — I’d be interested in being a part of it,” he told EWin September.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens in theaters on Nov. 17.