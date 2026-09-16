Haymitch Abernathy is finally getting the chance to tell his story. On Sept. 16, Lionsgate unveiled the second trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, giving fans a new look at the highly anticipated prequel based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel. But most importantly, we get to see Voldemort as President Snow.

The new film sees Joseph Zada step into Woody Harrelson’s shoes as Katniss and Peeta’s troubled yet beloved District 12 mentor Haymitch, telling the story of how he won the 50th Annual Hunger Games, aka the Second Quarter Quell, with twice as many tributes. Haymitch forms an unlikely alliance with some of his competitors to destroy the Games from within the arena, laying the groundwork for the rebellion fans saw play out in the original film series.

Sunrise on the Reaping sees several A-list stars take on the younger versions of beloved Hunger Games characters, including Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee, and Ralph Fiennes as President Coriolanus Snow.

And yes, Fiennes’ Snow sounds just as chilling as his Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies. “Haymitch Abernathy, these are my games,” he hauntingly says in the new trailer. “How you die is all up to me.”

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The prequel also features many new faces in the Hunger Games universe, including Glenn Close as Haymitch’s Hunger Games escort Drusilla Sickle, Billy Porter as his ill-fitted stylist Magno Stift, Whitney Peak as his love interest Lenore Dove Baird, and McKenna Grace, Ben Wang, and Molly McCann as his fellow District 12 tributes Maysilee, Wyatt, and Louella.

However, there will also be some familiar faces. While the trailers so far haven't teased their appearances, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson will reprise their iconic roles as Katniss and Peeta for the book’s present-day epilogue. Although Harrelson’s presence hasn’t been confirmed, he lent his voice to the original teaser, so he’s likely to return as well.

As fans of the book series know, Sunrise on the Reaping has a devastating ending. But as far as the movie goes, the odds are ever in our favor. The film premieres in theaters on Nov. 20.