Jennifer Lawrence Has A Surprising Take On Twilight Vs. The Hunger Games

As 2025 nears its end, Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about movies. Not only because of its harrowing depiction of a woman’s postpartum experience — but because it’s led by two of the 21st century’s biggest YA stars-turned-capital-A actors: Jennifer Lawrence of The Hunger Games, and Robert Pattinson of Twilight.

The connection came up during the pair’s Vanity Fair lie detector interview, after Lawrence confirmed she previously auditioned to be in Twilight.

“Do you wish you’d booked the part?” Pattinson asked — to which Lawrence replied an assured, “No.”

Mock offended, Pattinson wondered: “Why? Wait, do you think The Hunger Games is cooler than Twilight?”

She said “no” with a smile — an answer the lie detector registered as truthful. While this thrilled her Die My Love co-star, Lawrence quietly added: “This machine is broken.”

Reflecting On Her YA Roots

Of course, Lawrence has had more than a decade to ponder her place in the YA canon — her diplomatic answer conveying support for her co-star’s fantasy love triangle. The pair’s shared franchise origins did worry Lawrence a little bit, though, as she recently confessed to Jimmy Fallon: “I’m very nervous that people are gonna sprint to the theater thinking it’s like, Katniss and Edward fanfic. And it’s not. It’s a very idiosyncratic, poetic work of art.”

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

That concern aside, Lawrence isn’t shy about the way Katniss, her rebellious protagonist from The Hunger Games, informs her career choices today. As she recently told Entertainment Weekly, she knows she’s “always gonna be known as Katniss, which is amazing,” and is conscious of that when making projects.

Not only is she fond of the character, but she’s open to revisiting her in the future, too. “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent,” she told Variety in 2023.

While it may have been a theoretical idea at the time, the latest Hunger Games prequel — Sunrise on the Reaping — includes a sweet nod to Katniss’ connection with her mentor, Haymitch, fueling fans’ hopes that she might appear in the 2026 film adaptation.

Murray Close

Her castmate from the films, Josh Hutcherson, recently told Brit + Co that while he may “know nothing in that world right now,” it would be “cool” to reprise his role. (While the book focuses on Haymitch’s experience in the 50th Hunger Games, Katniss and Peeta appear in a present-day epilogue.)

“Hunger Games is amazing, and I’ve loved it for many years and I will love it forever,” Hutcherson said.