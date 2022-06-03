Only halfway through the iCarly revival’s inaugural run, fans had already heard that Miranda Cosgrove’s Carly Shay and co. would be back for another season on Paramount+. They haven’t gotten so lucky in Round 2. Weeks after the iCarly Season 2 finale aired on June 3, Paramount+ announced a Season 3 renewal, Variety reported.

“’iCarly’s’ loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+, said as per Variety. “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!”

“I feel that Season 2 is a much more confident show,” iCarly showrunner Ali Schouten told Entertainment Weekly in June ahead of Season 2’s finale. “I think that we understand what the show is a lot better, and we’re able to deal with things that are a little bit more mature than some of what we were tackling. I’m really proud that we were able to get into [what it’s like] being a woman on the Internet and things like that in this season.”

Now that the show has officially been renewed for a third season (making it the ninth iCarly season overall), here’s everything we know so far.

The iCarly Season 3 Cast

In addition to Cosgrove, the core iCarly cast includes Nathan Kress (Freddie), Jerry Trainor (Spencer), Laci Mosley (Harper), and Jaidyn Triplett (Millicent). There’s currently no reason to believe any of them wouldn’t return for the third season.

Though Jennette McCurdy’s Sam didn’t return to iCarly for either revival season, there’s always a chance — albeit a very slim one. Season 2 featured plenty of recurring and guest stars, including several actors reprising their roles from the original Nickelodeon series. Among them were Mary Scheer (Mrs. Benson), Josh Peck (Paul), Rachel Bloom (McKenna), Jeremy Rowley (Lewbert), and Mia Serafino (Pearl), as well as several RuPaul’s Drag Race competitors.

The iCarly Season 3 Plot

The Season 2 finale’s cliffhanger centered on the possibility that “Creddie” shippers might finally get their wish, 15 years later. When Pearl accused Carly and Freddie of being in love with each other, well, neither of them denied it. In her EW interview, Schouten pointed to the fact that Freddie was the last person Carly fake dated on the show. “Maybe there’s something that really stuck there. Maybe the reason that Carly hasn’t dated is that she’s hung up on Freddie,” she hinted. “Now, the flip side could argue that Carly was just working on herself and isn’t that great, and she wasn’t focused on dating. So there’s two ways to see it. And I don’t know that either one is entirely wrong.”

Looking ahead to Season 3, Schouten added that they’ve “got to have Freddie and Carly deal with their feelings, or lack thereof, now that it’s out there,” something she sarcastically teased “won’t be uncomfortable at all.” The showrunner continued, “I think just continuing to delve into the possibility or not of that relationship will have to be the focus at least coming back.”

Before the finale aired, Cosgrove and Kress told E!'s Daily Pop on June 1 that they still have no idea if “Creddie” will happen. “I wish we had better information, more definite stuff, but it has not even been officially decided,” Kress explained, referring to the finale as “a very important episode for the Creddie fans.” Both actors admitted in a separate interview with Access Hollywood, however, that they would like their characters to end up together at some point.

Elsewhere, Schouten told EW that Harper’s booming career “on the design side, not just on the styling side” of fashion will continue to be part of her development. She also pointed to the fact that Millicent now has a boyfriend (Finn Carr’s Derek Fox-Lubiner), something she thinks “will continue to be fun” if they’re “able to bring him back.”

The iCarly Season 3 Premiere Date

After the series premiered in June 2021, the second season returned less than a year later, in April 2022. With the series renewal announcement, Variety noted that iCarly Season 3 will premiere in 2023.

This post will be updated as more iCarly Season 3 details become available.