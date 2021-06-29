Interesting! The iCarly Reboot Just Got Renewed For A Second Season

Nearly a decade after the original Nickelodeon series ended its run, iCarly fans finally got to catch up with Carly, Spencer, and Freddie in the new Paramount+ revival of the show. Now in her mid-20s, Miranda Cosgrove’s titular character is navigating work, love, and life challenges when she decides to give her web show another go, with the help of her older brother and trusty tech producer friend. The characters have swapped spaghetti tacos for adult beverages, but the tone of the series remains the same. “We really tried to make this show, along with [showrunner Ali Schouten], as much for the fans of the original as possible, because it's not really a kid show anymore,” Cosgrove recently told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s mainly made for the people who watched when they were little, they’re now more in their 20s.”

So far, it’s working. After the first three episodes premiered on June 17, the series received a lot of love on Twitter. “The #ICarlyreboot is by far the best reboot of any show to date. I love every single one of the cast and the chemistry is impeccable,” wrote one viewer. And after just seven episodes, Paramount+ on July 15 renewed iCarly for a second season, meaning there’s more hijinks to come from Carly, Freddie, Spencer, and their new friends. Here’s everything to know about Season 2.

The iCarly Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+ has only been around since March, so it’s difficult to forecast how the company will schedule its returning shows. Nickelodeon announced the iCarly revival at a March 18 upfront event, and production on the show began the following week. In mid-May, Cosgrove — who’s also an executive producer on the series — said they were about halfway through filming, and she still didn’t know how the last four or five episodes would play out. Paramount+ later debuted the first three iCarly episodes on June 17, with more installments releasing weekly.

On July 15, the streaming service officially renewed iCarly for a second season, and announced in a press released that production would begin this fall without divulging any release details. Given the quick three-month turnaround between the start of Season 1 production and the revival’s June premiere, it’s possible that iCarly Season 2 will start streaming before the end of 2021. However, until Paramount+ makes it official, it’s safer to assume that you can watch the second season in early 2022.

The iCarly Season 2 Cast

In addition to Cosgrove, the iCarly reboot sees Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay) and Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson) reprise their roles from the original series, along with new co-stars Laci Mosley (as Carly's roommate Harper) and Jaidyn Triplett (as Freddie's snarky stepdaughter Millicent). In the show’s first season, Freddie’s mom Marissa (Mary Scheer), Carly’s nemesis Nevel Papperman (Reed Alexander), and iCarly stan Nora Dershlit (Danielle Morrow) have all guest-starred on various episodes.

Paramount+

Since the show has only aired the first seven episodes so far, it remains to be seen how the storyline will play out and which cast members might return in a potential second season. That being said, it’s difficult to imagine that the core group won’t be back, with even more familiar faces possibly joining as well.

Noticeably absent in the first season is Jennette McCurdy who co-starred in the original series as Carly and Freddie's best friend Sam Puckett. The first episode of the revival explained that Sam is “off following her bliss with that biker gang” known as the Obliterators, while McCurdy revealed off-screen that she quit acting several years ago because she was “ashamed” of her career and felt “unfulfilled” by her past roles.

“Carly very much still loves Sam and always will,” Cosgrove recently told Entertainment Tonight. “We all really wanted Jennette to be a part of the show in real life. But she’s just doing other things and we’re really happy for her.” Trainor, for his part, added that McCurdy is “part of [their] family forever,” while also noting that her absence gave them “space to get new characters in and have new unexpected storylines and voices.”

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, McCurdy hasn't ruled out acting forever, and should she decide to appear in Season 2, her former iCarly costars would certainly welcome her with open arms. “Anytime!” Cosgrove exclaimed to ET, while Trainor added that the “elevator door is always open.” Meanwhile, Kress quipped that it “never closed,” but that they “want to be respectful of her and the decisions that she's made,” so “no pressure.”

The iCarly Season 2 Trailer

Since iCarly’s second season will only go into production this fall, a Season 2 trailer has not been released yet. If the new season won’t air until late 2021 or early 2022, as suspected, then don’t expect a trailer until then. This post will be updated as more details become available.