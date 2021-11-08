The Rumoured I'm A Celebrity 2021 Line-Up Features A Strictly Legend

Reality TV fans were no doubt thrilled last week when it was announced that ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here will be back at the end of the month (November 21). The show will once again take place in Wales due to ongoing travel restrictions and Ant and Dec will resume hosting duties, too. But what about the contestants?

Although nothing has been confirmed by ITV yet, rumours have been circling for a while and now The Sun has released a list of the celebrities it believes are taking part in I’m A Celebrity 2021.

As mentioned, ITV has announced that I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here will return to screens on November 21 at 9 p.m. The competition usually runs for around three weeks before a winner is crowned. Watching Giovanna Fletcher be crowned Queen of the Jungle/ Castle in 2020 was the tonic to those long winter nights in lockdown. And while they won’t be heading to Australia, the class of 2021 still have some gruesome, creepy-crawly-infested bush tucker trails to come, if last season is anything to go by.

Leading the rumoured cast list is an Olympic gold medalist, some of the UK’s biggest TV presenters, and a Strictly Coming Dancing legend. Keep reading to find out more.

Frankie Bridge Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images According to The Sun, former Saturdays singer and current Loose Women panelist Frankie Bridge will be swapping the warmth of the ITV studios for the castle in Wales. Her husband, former England footballer Wayne Bridge, was on the show in 2016 and finished in fifth place. The Independent reported that Bridge has been photographed arriving at the set in Wales ahead of the series beginning.

Louise Minchin Louise Minchin shocked BBC Breakfast viewers in Sept. 2020 when she announced that she’d be leaving the show after 20 years. It’s since been reported that she’ll be publishing a book with Bloomsbury Sport in which she’ll be “taking on some of the toughest challenges in sport.” The Sun reported that, alongside exploring her new ventures, Minchin will enter the castle as part of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 cohort.

Richard Madeley HGL/GC Images/Getty Images Minchin isn’t the only veteran presenter who will be trying their luck in the bushtucker trials this year. According to The Sun, the Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley has signed a £200,000 deal to be part of I’m A Celebrity in 2021. Having already appeared on the show’s ITV 2 spin-off, Extra Camp, Madeley has made it very clear that he’s a big fan.

Snoochie Shy Radio 1 Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy is another presenter who will be taking a step back from their day job to touch it out in Gwrych Castle. Snoochie AKA Cheyenne Davide has been with 1Xtra for three years and will likely be wanting to channel some of fellow Radio 1 hosts Jordan North’s luck as he was the runner-up in the 2020 show. She’s known for serving some serious looks on her Instagram and will likely bring another level of glam to the camp.

Arlene Philips Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images You’ll likely recognise Arlene Philips as one of the original judges on Strictly Come Dancing. The ballroom pro will be hanging up her glitzy dresses and heels for walking boots and a fleece as The Sun reported she’s another celebrity who will be entering the castle.

Matty Lee Matty Lee hit headlines around the globe this summer when he won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics alongside his diving partner Tom Daly. He’s absolutely no stranger to pressure bur something tells me that nothing can quite prepare you for diving into a tub of snakes and spiders.

Kadeena Cox JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images Kadeena Cox is a cyclist and track and field athlete. She’s competed in the Northern Athletics Championships, Paralympics, and IPC Athletics World Championships. The seriously decorated athlete has already got telly experience having appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox and Celebrity Great British Bake Off. In 2021 she was crowned the winner of Celebrity MasterChef. So it looks like she’ll be head chef in camp.

David Ginola David Ginola is a former professional footballer. He follows the likes of John Fashanu and Ian Wright as another football star who is hoping that his skills on the pitch will translate to camp life in Wales. Before he retired in 2002 he played for Newcastle, Tottenham, and Everton. In 2016 he played in a charity football match when he suffered a cardiac arrest and was “clinically dead” for eight minutes before he received surgical attention.

Adam Woodyatt Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Eastenders legend Adam Woodyatt is the first of a number of soap stars reportedly set to enter the castle in 2021. You’ll know Woodyatt best as Ian Beale and, after appearing in over 3,000 episodes, he’s been given the accolade as the BBC’s longest-serving soap member. He’s not the first Eastenders cast member to give I’m A Celebrity a go and will be representing Albert Square.

Simon Gregson The next soap star on the list is Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson. He’s played Steve McDonald for over three decades and a source told The Sun, “Bosses know Corrie fans will get right behind him. Everyone knows Simon as Steve but now they’ll get to see a completely different side of him for the first time. Simon has previously shunned all reality shows and he has turned down I’m A Celeb a number of times before. But now his children are older, Simon started to think the timing was right.”

Danny Miller Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The last star to swap the set for the castle is Emmerdale’s Danny Miller. He played Aaron Dingle periodically for over a decade. He became a father for the first time on Oct. 25 of this year and speaking to OK after the birth of Albert he said, “I was in bits. I was very emotional. It’s made me much more in love with Steph, too. I was absolutely in awe of her and we’re absolutely in awe of him.” He’ll have them cheering him on at home.

DJ Locksmith DJ Locksmith is behind some of the biggest tracks from Rudimental including “Feel The Love” and “These Days.” The Sun reported that the 34-year-old, also known as Leon Rolle, will be entering I’m A Celebrity if one of the other contestants drops out. He got his first taste of TV competitions as he was on Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins. After tackling Ant Middleton’s gruelling SAS course, the bush tucker trials shouldn’t be too much of a bother for Rolle.