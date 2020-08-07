I'm A Celeb Is Coming To The UK Countryside For A Major 2020 Shake-Up

Coronavirus has ruined many things for us this year, from major sporting events to TV regulars. One show that is managing to stay on our screens, however, is I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, which delights viewers every year. But it hasn't been without adjustments, the largest of which has just been announced and may change the show's dynamic more than ever. I'm A Celebrity will be filmed in the UK this year, rather than its native Australia, for the first time in its 20-year history.

ITV announced the news today, citing coronavirus as the sole reason for the shift. Instead of taking place in the Australian jungle as usual, 2020's series will be held in a ruined castle in the countryside (though there's no confirmation on exactly which one yet). This means the celebrity contestants will be fighting it out to become King or Queen of the castle, rather than the jungle. Sounds fun, right?

The broadcaster has assured fans that the series will be as close to 'normal' as possible, with Ant and Dec still hosting, and celebrities undertaking "gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats." So if you watch for the savage Bushtucker trials, you'll still want to tune in.

Speaking about the change, Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Director of Television said:

“We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series."

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios added:

“We pulled out all the stops to try and make the series happen in Australia. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and despite us looking at many different contingencies, it became apparent that it just wasn’t possible for us to travel and make the show there. However, we are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

“Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way."

It is so far unclear which celebrities will be taking part, although there's a whole host of rumours, ranging from Nick Grimshaw to Jessie J.