With the start date set for next month, everything I'm A Celebrity-wise is really beginning to heat up. I'm of course not referring to the weather, as this year's competition is being held in Wales rather than sunny Australia due to COVID-19 complications, but anticipation around the new location, trials, and, of course, the celebrity line up is about to reach fever pitch.

As mentioned, this year will mark the first time celebs haven't travelled across the globe to be treated to East Australia's warmer climes. Instead, they'll be setting up camp on the north coast of Wales in Gwrych Castle. The venue hosts events all year, including a ghost hunt... so sounds like the celebrities will be shacking up with some supernaturals beings this year.

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said of the choice of location: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that."

Hosts Ant and Dec are already on-location, but what about the celebrities? ITV is yet to officially announce the 2020 line-up, and we'll update as more info becomes available, but in the meantime here's all we know so far.

Shane Richie — Rumoured Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Actor and comedian Shane Richie is the first rumoured celeb, who according to the Sun is reportedly going into a two-week quarantine ahead of filming in November. "Going to North Wales is less of a huge commitment than flying across the world, so [Richie] jumped at the chance," a source told the newspaper. "ITV are delighted they've managed to convince him to take part."