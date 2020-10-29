TV & Movies
What We Know About The I'm A Celebrity 2020 Line Up
Two ex-EastEnders stars are rumoured to be heading to the Welsh castle.
With the start date set for next month, everything I'm A Celebrity-wise is really beginning to heat up. I'm of course not referring to the weather, as this year's competition is being held in Wales rather than sunny Australia due to COVID-19 complications, but anticipation around the new location, trials, and, of course, the celebrity line up is about to reach fever pitch.
As mentioned, this year will mark the first time celebs haven't travelled across the globe to be treated to East Australia's warmer climes. Instead, they'll be setting up camp on the north coast of Wales in Gwrych Castle. The venue hosts events all year, including a ghost hunt... so sounds like the celebrities will be shacking up with some supernaturals beings this year.
Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said of the choice of location: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! But Gwrych will definitely do that."
Hosts Ant and Dec are already on-location, but what about the celebrities? ITV is yet to officially announce the 2020 line-up, and we'll update as more info becomes available, but in the meantime here's all we know so far.