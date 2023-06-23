Creating I’m a Virgo was a tall order for Boots Riley in more ways than one. The coming-of-age dark comedy centers on a once-in-a-generation, 13-foot-tall Black 19-year-old named Cootie (Jharrel Jerome) experiencing life in Oakland, California for the first time. Amid the show’s absurdist plot points, including a super-powered love story, is a cultural meditation on capitalism, race, class, and other social issues, with Riley once again using art as activism. Though the final image of Cootie leaves the door open for a potential I’m a Virgo Season 2, Amazon Studios has yet to announce a renewal or cancellation.

“When you see a 13-foot-tall Black man named Cootie walking down the street, the last thing you’re thinking about is how he feels about himself. It’s all about what you want to believe and project,” the musician and filmmaker explained to Wired. “It leads to so many things, but specifically toward race. In this case, the title, which came later, I’m a Virgo, speaks to that—nobody cares. His astrological sign is the last thing on someone’s mind.”

Regardless, early critical response has been overwhelmingly positive, and the series was already winning awards before it even dropped on June 23. One New York Times review hailed I’m a Virgo as a “visually breathtaking work of art” that’s “among television’s boldest moves,” while another of the publication’s critics praised the show as being a “larger-than-life achievement.” Elsewhere, Variety called Riley’s followup to 2018’s Sorry to Bother You a “satirical delight,” while The Cut wrote that the new show is a “brilliant antidote to bland television,” and The Wall Street Journal added that it is a “magical tall tale.”

Though I’m a Virgo’s future is unconfirmed, Jerome revealed to Entertainment Weekly in May that “more than one season is the plan” and that he hopes there are “seven million” more seasons in his future. “I know that Boots has a lot more story in mind and he has a couple of ideas of where Cootie can go, and they're all just as massive as his first idea,” said the When They See Us Emmy winner, who also serves as an executive producer. “So not sure how long the show will last, but I know that it won’t end here.”

As you await an official renewal announcement, here’s everything to know about a potential I’m a Virgo Season 2.

The I'm A Virgo Season 2 Cast

Should Prime Video renew I’m a Virgo for Season 2, Jerome would more than likely return along with his co-stars: Olivia Washington (Flora), Brett Gray (Felix), Kara Young (Jones), Mike Epps (Martisse), Carmen Ejogo (Lafrancine), and Walton Goggins (Jay Whittle/The Hero). However, it seems unlikely that Allius Barnes will return as Scat, given his character’s Season 1 fate, though anything’s possible in a world where a 13-foot-tall teen can also become a real-life superhero.

Season 1 also featured guest stars like LaKeith Stanfield, Juliette Lewis, Elijah Wood, Kendrick Sampson, Danny Glover, Godfrey, and Morgan Fairchild.

Courtesy of Prime Video

The I'm A Virgo Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Even if Riley is plotting out future seasons, fans can expect a bit of a wait, as he’s been a vocal supporter of the ongoing WGA writers strike. The Coup founder even spoke and performed at a June rally. “We want a world where we control the wealth of our labor, he said during his speech, echoing one of I’m a Virgo’s themes. The show’s first season reportedly wrapped filming in New Orleans in May 2022, ahead of a June 2023 premiere. Given that timeline, a 2025 return seems most feasible, as of now, but there are still several variables that could affect the schedule.

This post will be updated as more I’m a Virgo Season 2 details become available.