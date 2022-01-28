Ever wondered what Alias’ Sydney Bristowe would be like if she had superpowers? Try Netflix’s In From the Cold.

Written and executive produced by Adam Glass, the new series follows a mild-mannered single mother named Jenny (Margarita Levieva) on a European vacation with her daughter. After a string of murders, she’s forced to confront her long-buried past as a Russian spy and KGB operative: You see, she’s the only human subject to have survived a classified KGB experiment that has granted her special abilities, and the killer is now seemingly emulating her specific skillset and persona.

According to Deadline, In From the Cold is one of several shows that received a series order from Netflix in 2020. However, the streaming service has yet to announce if they have plans to continue the series past Season 1. Based on Glass’ track record, it stands a good chance: he’s an industry veteran with credits that include Supernatural and Cold Case, both shows with an expansive library of episodes.

In the past, spy thrillers have also found success on Netflix. The streaming service’s last big foray into the genre was in 2019, with the six-part miniseries The Spy starring Sacha Baron Cohen. The show was nominated for a Golden Globe and holds an impressive 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix also released another spy thriller in 2019 called Traitors, starring Emma Appleton and Michael Stuhlbarg. The World War II-set miniseries didn’t receive the critical acclaim that Spy did, but it does signify that Netflix is interested in exploring the genre more.

Enrique Baró Ubach/Netflix

Cillian O’Sullivan, who plays the snarky and dashing CIA agent Chauncey Lew, also seems fairly confident about the show. "I don’t know how it’s going to be received, but I do know that we put a hell of a lot of work into it And I’m proud of what we’ve come up with. I think that’s the only way to look at it, really," he told RTE. He went on to laud his co-star Margarita Levieva’s performance, describing her as “dynamic.”

For now, In From the Cold’s fate remains up in the air. But it’s not billed as a miniseries, so the door seems open to a second season. Because it’s a new show, there’s no previous release schedule to base a return date on. But considering it was ordered in 2020 and premiered in early 2022, fans could reasonably expect a second season in 2023 or early 2024. Levieva would assumedly reprise her role as Jenny, but other than that the cast could shift. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.