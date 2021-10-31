These Insecure Cast Then Vs. Now Photos Prove A Lot Can Change In 5 Years

Streaming
The actors continue to dominate the industry.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Co-created by Issa Rae and based on her acclaimed Awkward Black Girl web series, HBO’s Insecure has explored the modern Black experience through late-20s Los Angeles natives and best friends Issa Dee (Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji).
HBO
Thanks in part to its Emmy, Peabody, and three NAACP Image Awards, the comedy series has catapulted its stars to A-list status over its five-year run. Insecure is about to come to an end, but as Season 5 rolls out, here’s how each cast member has changed since Season 1.