Issa Rae’s Insecure has provided viewers with a glimpse into the experience of living as a 20-something Black woman in Los Angeles for four successful seasons. Based on her acclaimed 2011 web series Awkward Black Girl, the HBO dramedy follows Issa Dee (Rae) as she navigates her career, friendships, and relationships alongside her closest pal Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji). Since Insecure first premiered back in 2016, the series has earned a Peabody, an Emmy, and several NAACP Image Awards, as well as two Golden Globe nominations. But all good things must come to an end, and HBO announced on Jan. 13 that Season 5 of Insecure would be the series’ last.

While the show that arguably elevated Issa Rae to A-list status is nearing its end, she’ll remain busy as ever — especially at HBO. She’s an executive producer on the streaming service’s Emmy-nominated A Black Lady Sketch Show, which was recently renewed for Season 3, as well as reality series Sweet Life: Los Angeles and the forthcoming comedy Rap Sh*t, co-produced by Yung Miami and JT of City Girls. Additionally, Rae will lend her voice acting chops to the currently untitled sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Jessica Drew, aka Spider-Woman, and act in B.J. Novak’s upcoming horror film Vengeance alongside Ashton Kutcher and Dove Cameron. While we await those projects, here’s everything we know about Insecure’s upcoming final season.

HBO’s Insecure Season 5 Plot

Plot details for Season 5 of Insecure haven’t dropped just yet, but according to an Aug. 23 press release from HBO, the forthcoming episodes will follow the characters as they evaluate past, present, and future relationships in order to smoothly enter the next phase of their lives.

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” said Amy Gravitt, HBO’s Executive Vice President of Programming, in a Jan. 13 press release. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

HBO’s Insecure Season 5 Cast

Per the Aug. 23 announcement, cast members returning to Insecure for Season 5 include Rae as Issa Dee, Orji as Molly Carter, Jay Ellis as Lawrence Walker, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli Prenny, Amanda Seales as Tiffany DuBois, Courtney Taylor as Sequoia, and Leonard Robinson as Taurean Jackson.

“Said goodbye to some of my favorite people on Earth, on and off screen, this past week,” Rae tweeted on her last day shooting the series. “Never imagined all the doors this would open. Forever grateful to those who paved the way for us to do us.”

HBO’s Insecure Season 5 Release Date

While an exact premiere date hasn’t been announced by HBO, the streaming service revealed on Aug. 23 that Season 5 of Insecure would debut in October. Details regarding the season’s episode count and release schedule are still to be announced.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.