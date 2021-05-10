11 Celebrity Quotes That Show Selena Quintanilla’s Lasting Impact

Celebrity
From Beyoncé’s take on that pivotal moment shown in Selena: The Series to what Demi Lovato learned from the singer.
L. Busacca/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Netflix’s Selena: The Series has captivated viewers since its December 2020 release, offering fans a nostalgic look into the life and career of the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” singer, who tragically passed in 1995. According to these actors and musicians, her impact is as strong as ever.
Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
“There's this joy that you feel when you listen to Selena,” Ally Brooke, who sang in tribute to the singer at Premios Juventud 2020, told Entertainment Tonight. “The passion in her voice and the pain she exudes through her emotions, it really touches your soul.”