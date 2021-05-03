TV & Movies
As Netflix releases Part 2 this week, check out each character and their real-life counterpart.
NETFLIX
Selena: The Series stars Christian Serratos as Selena Quintanilla, aka the “Queen of Tejano Music.” “I knew what an incredible fan base she had," she recently told Bustle. "I just wanted to honor her and her legacy, and her family, and her fans as much as I could."
L. Busacca/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
A real-life fan of the late singer, Serratos continued, “I just love how honest [Selena] was, how graceful she was, and how determined she was to accomplish her goals. And I think those are great qualities for anybody to model.”