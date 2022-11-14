Spoilers ahead for the Interview with the Vampire season finale. If you’re already thirsty for more Interview with the Vampire, you’re not alone. The AMC adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel has a near-perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes and has won over audiences, too, for its steamy depiction of a vampire couple (turned family) in 20th-century New Orleans.

Fortunately, Interview with the Vampire Season 2 is officially happening. AMC actually announced the renewal before Season 1 even premiered — signaling that the network has big plans for the program. So, what can we expect from the next installment? Here’s everything to know so far.

Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Cast

You can expect all the Interview with the Vampire cast to return for Season 2, including Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, and Bailey Bass as Claudia.

“I am so honored that I’ve gotten to play Claudia because I have done things in this show that I did not think that I’d be able to do at this age, at the amount of experience I have in film,” Bass recently told Bustle. “And I did it. And I am, like, hungry for more.”

Yes, Louis and Claudia may have escaped Lestat’s toxic grasp by the end of Season 1 — but it’s made clear that Lestat did, indeed, survive Claudia’s scheme to murder him.

The titular interview between Louis and Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) isn’t over yet, so you can count on seeing more of the journalist in Season 2, as well. And of course, there’s the big reveal that Rashid (Assad Zaman) is actually the vampire Armand, who Louis finally introduces as “the love of [his] life.” So there’s sure to be more of that mysterious relationship in Season 2.

Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Plot

At the end of Season 1, we see Louis and Claudia on their way to Europe, and AMC confirms this is, indeed, where Interview with the Vampire Season 2 will take place. “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai. The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books,” showrunner Rolin Jones said in a statement to AMC.

Plot specifics haven’t been revealed just yet. Of course, you can always revisit Rice’s 1976 novel or the 1994 Interview with the Vampire film to get a sense of what’s to come when Louis and Claudia arrive in Europe. Yes, there are some differences between the source material and its multiple adaptations — but if the basic plot points remain the same, you can expect to meet a new sect of vampire society in Season 2.

Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Potential Release Date

While the Interview with the Vampire Season 2 release date hasn’t been announced yet, there’s reason to believe it could arrive in time for next year’s spooky season. Season 1 filmed from December 2021 to April 2022, in time for an October 2022 premiere — so perhaps Season 2 might follow suit?

Either way, Variety announced that Season 2 will be eight episodes long. It’s also likely that you’ll be able to watch episodes a week early on AMC+, as you could with Season 1.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Interview with the Vampire Season 2 becomes available.