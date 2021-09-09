AJ Odudu Knows Exactly What She Wants In A Partner

TV presenter AJ Odudu is perhaps best known for her hosting duties on the likes of The Hot Desk, Manhunting With Mum, and Apoloclpyse Wow, and is soon set to dazzle on the dance floor as a contestant on the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing. But, what is there to know about the presenter’s life off-screen, and who is Odudu dating?

If Odudu’s social media offers any indication, the TV host is not currently dating anyone. Speaking to the Daily Mail in November 2020, the Married At First Sight: Afters presenter also confirmed that she was indeed single, revealing that 2020 was “not the year” for her love life.

Speaking to the publication, Odudu discussed how, during the pandemic, she decided to put any dating on hold and focus solely on her career. “It's so funny because I thought ‘right this is the time I'm going to go on a date!’ and then just as I was getting out there, lockdown two happened and now I'm just focused on work,” she commented.

Revealing what she is looking for in a potential partner, Odudu explained that she is very much a “personality girl.” She continued, “I like charismatic guys who can take the mickey out of themselves but when it comes to work, they are focused and they know what they want in themselves and in a partner.”

During an appearance on Celebrity SAS in 2019, the TV presenter opened up about some of her past relationships. “I’ve been cheated on by three ex-boyfriends ... one of them was sleeping with my best friend,” she revealed on the show, Reality Titbit reports.

Elsewhere, Odudu also previously starred in the fourth series of Celebrity First Dates Hotel in the hopes of finding love, appearing alongside the likes Duncan James and Pete Wicks.

As for her professional life, Odudu was recently confirmed to be fronting Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast alongside comedian Mo Gilligan on Friday, Sept. 10. As the Metro reported, the iconic morning show originally ran for ten years between 1992 and 2002, and will return for a two-hour special for the first time in 19 years as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front day.